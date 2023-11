Shreyas Iyer scored a 70-ball-105 to help India reach a massive score of 397/4 against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final. It was his second century of the 2023 ODI World Cup and takes him past 500 runs for the tournament. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore breaks down Iyer's return to form in a conversation with Wion Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.