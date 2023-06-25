Russia: Travel checks in town in town 200 km South Moscow

Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, is currently dealing with an unexpected situation, as Wagner's soldiers have turned against him. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the commander of the mercenary gang, is waging a military coup against the Kremlin. He specifically chastised the Russian Defence Ministry for apparently going too far in dealing with the Wagner group. According to Prigozhin, accusing the Russian president of treason is inaccurate. To know more watch this interview with a Professor at at National Defense University, Colonel (R) David B Res Roches.