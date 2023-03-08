QUAD member Australia seeking to diversify investment partners | After India, Albanese to visit U.S.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese is on a four-day visit to India. The focus is on boosting overall bilateral engagement in a range of areas, including trade, investment and critical minerals. Albanese is set to land in New Delhi later today, his first visit to India after becoming the prime minister in may last year. Australia is the largest supplier of iron ore to china - but is seeking to diversify its customers for critical minerals. Last month, the country blocked a Chinese investment in a rare earths miner on national interest grounds. India and Australia are security partners through the quad, which also includes the united states and japan. China seeks to undermine the rules-based order with a revisionist challenge of the status quo. After his India trip, the Australian prime minister will visit the U.S. For a bilateral meeting with joe Biden. Reports say Albanese is expected to sign a long-awaited pact to build a fleet of nuclear submarines during his U.S. Visit.