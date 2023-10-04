Powering up South Africa: The AI water heater solution

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
According to research from South African company Plentify, 20 hours of monthly blackouts might be reduced if just a quarter of a city's houses had gadgets that automatically switched off to limit consumption at peak periods and take advantage of solar power during the sunniest hours of the day.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos