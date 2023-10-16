Poland Elections: Polish ruling Law and Justice party on the brink of losing power

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
As Poland held a national election on Sunday the Polish opposition party celebrated the exit poll predictions. This after they appeared to secure a majority led by the main opposition candidate Donald Tusk's Civic Platform. Now the exit polls are pointing at the possibility of an end to the 8-year nationalist rule by Poland's Law And Justice. party

