Marie Antoinette's silk shoe goes up for sale in Versailles

Nov 16, 2020, 02.35 PM(IST)
A silk shoe that once belonged to Marie Antoinette, the last Queen of France who was guillotined as part of the French Revolution, will be auctioned in Versailles this weekend with an estimated starting price of 10,000 euros ($11,832).
