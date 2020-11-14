It's not just K-pop in South Korea | People turn to old-time trot music

Nov 14, 2020, 09.35 AM(IST)
Once ridiculed as music for grannies, trot is making a comeback and many South Koreans, mostly in their 40s and above, are cheering an alternative to K-pop idol music in one of the world’s fastest ageing societies.
