ICC World Cup 2023: What's ailing Steven Smith? |

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Steven Smith is regarded as one of the best batters of this generation. However, the 34-year-old has failed to impress at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Australian was dismissed for a 5-ball duck against Sri Lanka and has scored just 65 runs in three matches at the showpiece event.

