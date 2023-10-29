Can Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli help India break ICC jinx?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been India's leading run-scorers so far at the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. Skipper Sharma has adopted an aggressive approach and got India to a flyer in all of their matches, barring the opener against Australia. Kohli has then aced the chase in most of the matches. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore feels the duo complement each other and are key to India's success in a conversation with Wion's Nikhil Mathur.

