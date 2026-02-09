/Bangladesh Cricket Board Attends Key Meeting | President Nazmul Islam Present

Published: Feb 09, 2026, 13:21 IST | Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 13:21 IST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was also present at the meeting, with BCB President Nazmul Hasan (Papon) Islam taking part in the discussions. The presence of top cricket officials highlights the importance of the talks, which focused on key issues concerning the sport’s administration and future direction. The meeting underscores ongoing coordination and engagement involving cricket governance in Bangladesh. More details are awaited as stakeholders review outcomes and next steps.