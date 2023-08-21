Australia opts for over 200 Tomahawk missiles

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Australia will spend A$1.3 billion ($833 million) to boost its long-range strike capabilities as it finalised on Monday a deal to buy more than 200 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States, part of a wide-ranging defence shake-up.

