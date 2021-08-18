Afghan embassy in Tajikistan replaces Ghani's photo with Amrullah Saleh's

Aug 18, 2021, 11:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Afghan embassy in Tajikistan has replaced former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's picture with Amrullah Saleh, who on Tuesday declared himself as 'care taker' President of Afghanistan.
