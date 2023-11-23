Watch: This dog got so drunk on vodka and Baileys, it had to spend the night at vet's

An alcoholic drink or two, or many more, impacts humans differently because when a person consumes a drink, it goes into the bloodstream and affects your brain and body functions. But how does it impact the animals?

We may get a fair idea after a recent case of a drunk dog. A dog owner in the United States shares a video which shows her dog named Jack seems to be overindulged. The five-year-old shelter dog is believed to be a husky and shepherd mix.

The dog owner in New Jersey said in the video that she found her furry friend drunk as when she returned home, a bottle of Baileys was found on the floor. A bottle of vodka, with the cap half off, was found knocked over on the counter.

Watch the video here: Coming home to a drunk dog would be hella funny 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IZn6PfaBb7 — Bosco Prime! 👑 (@iwakangu) November 19, 2023 × The dog's owner Mary said that she didn't have to smell Jack's breath in order to know what had happened. In the video, she can seen asking Jack to walk when asked if he wanted to go out for a walk.

In the video, Mary said: "It's not funny, but my dog is drunk, and I don't know what to do about it."

"So this is what I just came home to. This is empty," Mary further added as she picked up a Bailey's bottle on the floor. She mentioned in the video that the bottle had been roughly "more than halfway full".

She can be heard in the video asking Jack to "try to walk". She said, "Come on! Let's go."

But, the dog stumbled across the hardwood floor as Mary said, "It's not funny, but my dog is drunk and I don't know what to do about it!"

The post has seen by thousands of people. One user on X wrote in the comment section: "He was tryin his best to keep it together too." Another said that the dog "failed" the sobriety test.

Funny it may look, but alcohol poisoning in pets is more common than you might think. As quoted by Newsweek, the Pet Poison Helpline, the national animal poison centre, said: "The ingestion of alcohol can cause dangerous drops in blood sugar, blood pressure, and body temperature. Severely intoxicated animals can potentially experience seizures and respiratory failure."

Jack spent the night at the vet's

Mary quickly contacted poison control, then drove Jack to the veterinarian, where he was given IV fluids and held overnight, US-based reports stated.