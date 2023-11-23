LIVE TV
Watch: This dog got so drunk on vodka and Baileys, it had to spend the night at vet's

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 23, 2023, 07:57 PM IST

Image credit: Twitter. Photograph:(Twitter)

The dog's owner Mary said that she didn't have to smell Jack's breath in order to know what had happened 

An alcoholic drink or two, or many more, impacts humans differently because when a person consumes a drink, it goes into the bloodstream and affects your brain and body functions. But how does it impact the animals? 

We may get a fair idea after a recent case of a drunk dog. A dog owner in the United States shares a video which shows her dog named Jack seems to be overindulged. The five-year-old shelter dog is believed to be a husky and shepherd mix. 

The dog owner in New Jersey said in the video that she found her furry friend drunk as when she returned home, a bottle of Baileys was found on the floor. A bottle of vodka, with the cap half off, was found knocked over on the counter. 

Watch the video here: 

The dog's owner Mary said that she didn't have to smell Jack's breath in order to know what had happened. In the video, she can seen asking Jack to walk when asked if he wanted to go out for a walk. 

In the video, Mary said: "It's not funny, but my dog is drunk, and I don't know what to do about it." 

"So this is what I just came home to. This is empty," Mary further added as she picked up a Bailey's bottle on the floor. She mentioned in the video that the bottle had been roughly "more than halfway full". 

She can be heard in the video asking Jack to "try to walk". She said, "Come on! Let's go." 

But, the dog stumbled across the hardwood floor as Mary said, "It's not funny, but my dog is drunk and I don't know what to do about it!" 

The post has seen by thousands of people. One user on X wrote in the comment section: "He was tryin his best to keep it together too." Another said that the dog "failed" the sobriety test. 

Funny it may look, but alcohol poisoning in pets is more common than you might think. As quoted by Newsweek, the Pet Poison Helpline, the national animal poison centre, said: "The ingestion of alcohol can cause dangerous drops in blood sugar, blood pressure, and body temperature. Severely intoxicated animals can potentially experience seizures and respiratory failure." 

Jack spent the night at the vet's 

Mary quickly contacted poison control, then drove Jack to the veterinarian, where he was given IV fluids and held overnight, US-based reports stated. 

She added that the vet called her in the morning to say that Jack was OK and "prancing around like he's not even hungover". 

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

Topics