US facing threat from Canada: Invasive 'super pigs' that destroy 'everything' reach borders

The northern US states of Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are facing a major swine-related threat. The states have been forced to take evasive measures to stop the exploding population of hard-to-eradicate “super pigs” in Canada from spilling over.

These highly elusive crossbreed pigs are capable of surviving cold winters by tunnelling under snow. The super pigs have combined the size and high fertility of domestic swine and the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar to create a species that is far too powerful for nature.

They are currently roaming parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba with scientists calling them the "most invasive animal on the planet". The wild pigs are responsible for a host of environmental damages that range from eating innocent farmers’ crops to destroying trees and polluting water.

Such is their multiplying prowess that even if 65 per cent of the boars are culled every year, their population will continue to increase. Eradication of wild pigs is no longer possible in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Notably, the pigs are not native to North America despite being around on the continent for centuries. Ryan Brook, one of Canada's leading authorities on the problem states that killing the wild pigs is not a viable solution, especially if the US does not want to end up in the same situation as its neighbour.

“Nobody should be surprised when pigs start walking across that border if they haven’t already. The question is: What will be done about it?” Brook was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

What is the solution?

Brook, who is a professor at the University of Saskatchewan believes that outlawing the raising and transportation of wild pigs and being really aggressive with the diktat, within the state, is the best solution.

The state of Minnesota is expected to release a report in February next year that identifies the gaps in its management plan and recommends new prevention steps.

The US Department of Agriculture launched the National Feral Swine Management Program, way back in 2014 and since then, it has provided funding to 33 states. According to Mike Marlow, the assistant program director, the goal is to wipe out the wild pig population when their numbers are low or emerging.

“I think we’re making great strides toward success. But eradication is not in the near future," said Marlow, reflecting on the success of the program in states such as Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Washington where the wild pig population was low.