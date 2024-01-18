WATCH I SpiceJet passenger stuck in toilet recorded his ordeal and the video is now going viral

The passenger who was stuck in the toilet of a SpiceJet plane during the journey from the western Indian city of Mumbai to the southern Indian city of Bengaluru had recorded part of his ordeal in a video that has now gone viral.

SpiceJet crew could not open the toilet door and had slipped in a chit to the male passenger that said, 'sir, do not panic'. The embarrassed Indian carrier later issued a statement and the passenger will reportedly be fully refunded.

Disclaimer: WION cannot vouch for the authenticity of videos sourced from social media. In a rare mid-air event in a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru , a SpiceJet passenger was stuck inside the aircraft lavatory for around an hour due to malfunctioning of door on Tuesday. Airline To Provide Full Ticket Refund.



What happened to passenger in SpiceJet plane toilet?

The man was flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru. During the journey, he went to relieve himself and got stuck in the toilet as the door wouldn't open.

He was reportedly stuck inside through the rest of the journey, for nearly 100 minutes.

The incident happened on flight SG-268, which took off from Mumbai airport at 2 am on Tuesday (Jan 16), after an hours-long delay. It was supposed to have taken off at 10.55 pm on Monday (Jan 15).

"It was known that the passenger on 14D seat had gone to the toilet soon after the takeoff and the seatbelt signs went off. Sadly, he got trapped inside as the toilet door malfunctioned," media reports quoted a ground staffer in Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport as saying.

The cabin crew tried to open the toilet door but could not.

An air hostess reportedly wrote a note and slipped it under the crack of the toilet door.

It read, "Sir, we tried our best to open the door, however, we could not. Do not panic. We are landing in a few minutes, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, an engineer will come."

An airport official in Bengaluru reportedly said, "The poor man flew from Mumbai to Bengaluru inside the toilet and, shockingly, landed trapped inside the tiny lavatory."

The plane landed at KIA at 3:42 am on Tuesday (Jan 16).



After that, the man was given first aid, a media outlet said quoting an officer. "The passenger was totally traumatised due to claustrophobia."

SpiceJet later issued a statement, "On January 16, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock. Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger."

SpiceJet also reportedly gave a full refund to the hapless passenger.

Flying ordeal for Indian passengers in new year

Indian airports are currently facing several troubles, mainly due to fog and poor visibility in northern cities.

Hundreds of flights have been either delayed or cancelled due to bad weather.

As many low-cost airlines, including SpiceJet, operate the same plane across several cities, the holdups in northern airports like Delhi are affecting flying into and out of other cities.

On Wednesday (Jan 17), the civil aviation ministry fined another low-cost airline, IndiGo, 120 million rupees after a flight was delayed and passengers ended up having dinner on the tarmac of Mumbai airport.

The Mumbai Airport was fined 9 million rupees (approx $1,08,276) over the same issue.

Separately, Air India and SpiceJet were also fined for violations.