Ranvir Shorey threatens to sue IndiGo over 10-hour flight delay

Renowned Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey recently took to social media to raise serious concerns about a major commercial airline, accusing them of an alleged 10-hour delay and asserting that the staff allegedly provided false information regarding bad weather conditions. The actor, known for his roles in Khosla Ka Ghosla and A Death In The Gunj, revealed in his now-viral post that the flight he and seven friends were scheduled to travel on lacked an assigned pilot.

On Monday, Shorey shared her ordeal on social media platform X and announced his intention to file a complaint against the airline for the "trauma" he endured at the airport.

In his post, Shorey explained, "Our flight was scheduled for 2 PM. All 8 of us checked in 2 hours prior as stipulated, and only then were we informed that the flight was 3 hours late due to bad weather (fog)." He expressed understanding initially but later confronted the airline staff when the delays persisted. "We were not intimated prior to reaching the airport. Still, we did not complain, thinking there must have been a communication issue and were completely understanding, as we were aware that at this time of the year these things happen sometimes," Shorey wrote.

The actor recounted that the flight's status on the airline's website indicated no fog issues at Kolkata, from where the aircraft was supposed to arrive in Bengaluru. Confronted with this information, Shorey claimed the staff attributed the inconsistency to an update error on the website and assured him that the flight would depart around 8 PM.

"When we confronted the Indigo staff with this information, he simply said that the website has not been updated properly, and gave us his 'personal guarantee' that the flight will take off at around 8 PM. This was important for me as my child would be alone at home if I did not get back by around 10-10:30 PM," the Mumbai-based actor continued.

However, Shorey alleged that the actual cause of the delay, revealed later by the new staff after a shift change, was the unavailability of a pilot for the flight. Despite assurances, the actor stated that the flight eventually departed around midnight, a staggering 10 hours after the scheduled time.

"He assured me that a pilot has now been assigned and the flight will take off by 10:30 PM. By now I was feeling completely helpless. I somehow made arrangements for someone to watch over my child as I knew that we had been fed lies non-stop for the last 8 hours and were in a hopeless situation. After this, we had to face another 2-3 hours of lies and delays before a pilot showed up and our flight took off at around midnight, 10 hours after the scheduled time of the flight! We will be filing a complaint for the trauma we have been doled out yesterday by @IndiGo6E in the name of air travel," he added in his post.

Expressing frustration and helplessness, he concluded, "We will be filing a complaint for the trauma we have been doled out yesterday by @IndiGo6E in the name of air travel."

In response to Shorey's post, an IndiGo spokesperson stated, "Please rest assured that our team is actively working to address your concern and will be in touch with you again shortly. Your understanding is truly valued."