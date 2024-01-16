BTS' RM and V shine as 'Elite' trainees at military training graduation ceremony

Today marked a significant milestone for BTS members RM and V as they completed their rigorous training at the Nonsan Training Centre. The duo stood out among their peers, earning recognition for their exceptional performance during the five-week program. Clips from the recruit training graduation ceremony reveal the singers in military uniforms, proudly receiving honours and securing their positions as two of the six elite graduate trainees.

The ceremony showcased RM and V transitioning from trainees to soldiers, a proud and emotional moment captured in a viral video that surfaced online on January 16.

According to the guidelines at the Nonsan Training Centre, becoming an elite trainee requires meeting specific requirements to progress through and successfully graduate from the training stages. The requirements are as follows:

Curl-ups: more than 86 in 2minutes

Push-ups: more than 72 in 2 minutes

Run 1.5 km within 5 minutes and 28 seconds

Run 3 km within 12 minutes and 30 seconds

Zero-point shooting 16 shots out of 20

According to previous reports, "Winter Bear" singer V has opted to join the Special Task Force of the Army's Capital Defense Command. He has to undergo an additional three-week training course at the Army General Administration School before his assignment to the designated unit.

In an official statement released on January 15 via Weverse, BigHit requested fans to not send letters and gifts to the military barracks, explaining the challenges posed by a large influx of items in communal training spaces.

The statement by BigHit read, "Hello, This is BigHit Music. Thank you always for your heartfelt love and support for BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp. Thank you for your interest and support on their enlistment day. Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout the artists’ service period. The military barracks are communal spaces shared by military personnel for training together. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the centre all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. Therefore, we request that fans kindly refrain from sending anything by mail. Instead, BigHit Music will assist in making sure the artists are able to personally see any heartwarming messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtags ‘Dear_RM_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_Jin_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_SUGA_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_jhope_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_Jimin_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_V_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_JungKook_from_ARMY’."