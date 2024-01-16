Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo announced as performers

The biggest night for music lovers is barely a few weekends away as the 66th annual Grammy Awards shared its first round of performers for the ceremony. Scheduled for February 4, 2024, the Grammys will have stars like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo are its first set of acts. These are names that are previous Grammy winners who have time and again proved why they are considered so good at what they do.

To begin with, Billie Eilish won the original song at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 for her Barbie song “What Was I Made For?”. For the song, she is up for a total of six Grammy Awards this year. Five of those awards are for “What Was I Made For?” including record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best song written for visual media and best music video. She is also up for best pop duo/group performance for her and Labrinth’s “Never Felt So Alone,” which appeared on HBO’s teen drama series, Euphoria.

Also, Dua Lipa has earned nods for Barbie soundtrack single, “Dance The Night”. It was nominated for song of the year and best song written for visual media.

As for Olivia Rodrigo, she has been nominated for six Grammy Awards this year including album of the year and best pop vocal album for Guts, record of the year, song of thee year, and best pop solo performance for “Vampire”. She is also nominated for best rock song for “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”.