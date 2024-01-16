Emmys 2024: Full list of winners

After being delayed for almost four months owing to the dual Hollywood strikes that paused every production, Emmy Awards are finally here. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Anthony Anderson opened the ceremony as its host.

The Primetime Awards acknowledges best works on TV in the past year and as expected, popular show Succession dominated the awards night with most wins (so far). The other notable wins of the night came from The White Lotus, The Bear and The Last of Us. Succession began the night with 27 nominations. It’s also considered a favourite to pick its third best drama series Emmy.

75th Emmy Awards is streaming live in India on Lionsgate Play.

Check out the full list of winners at the Emmy Awards 2024: (updating live)

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus

Theo James – The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession - WINNER

Alan Ruck – Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus - WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron – Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear - WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear - WINNER

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear - WINNER

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome the Chippendales

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six

Ali Wong –Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird - WINNER

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee – Beef

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Young Mazino – Beef

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello – Beef

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef - Lee Sung Jin - WINNER

Beef - Jake Schreier

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Carl Franklin

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is In Trouble - Valerie Faris, Directed by, Jonathan Dayton

Prey - Dan Trachtenberg

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry (HBO/Max) - Bill Hader

The Bear (FX) - Christopher Storer- WINNER

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee) - Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - John Hoffman

Matteo Borghese, Written by - Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two (HBO/Max) - Chris Kelly

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - Brendan Hunt

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef (Netflix) - WINNER

Fire Island (Hulu)

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)

Prey (Hulu)

Swarm (Prime Video)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max) - WINNER

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race - WINNER

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)