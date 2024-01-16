Emmys 2024: Full list of winners
Story highlights
The Primetime Awards acknowledges best works on TV in the past year and as expected, popular show Succession dominated the awards night with most wins (so far).
The Primetime Awards acknowledges best works on TV in the past year and as expected, popular show Succession dominated the awards night with most wins (so far).
After being delayed for almost four months owing to the dual Hollywood strikes that paused every production, Emmy Awards are finally here. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Anthony Anderson opened the ceremony as its host.
The Primetime Awards acknowledges best works on TV in the past year and as expected, popular show Succession dominated the awards night with most wins (so far). The other notable wins of the night came from The White Lotus, The Bear and The Last of Us. Succession began the night with 27 nominations. It’s also considered a favourite to pick its third best drama series Emmy.
75th Emmy Awards is streaming live in India on Lionsgate Play.
Check out the full list of winners at the Emmy Awards 2024: (updating live)
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus
Theo James – The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession - WINNER
Alan Ruck – Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus - WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron – Succession
Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear - WINNER
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear - WINNER
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome the Chippendales
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon – George & Tammy
Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six
Ali Wong –Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird - WINNER
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee – Beef
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Young Mazino – Beef
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello – Beef
Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Directing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef - Lee Sung Jin - WINNER
Beef - Jake Schreier
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Carl Franklin
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Paris Barclay
Fleishman Is In Trouble - Valerie Faris, Directed by, Jonathan Dayton
Prey - Dan Trachtenberg
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry (HBO/Max) - Bill Hader
The Bear (FX) - Christopher Storer- WINNER
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee) - Mekki Leeper
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - John Hoffman
Matteo Borghese, Written by - Rob Turbovsky
The Other Two (HBO/Max) - Chris Kelly
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - Brendan Hunt
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
Succession (HBO/Max)
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
Outstanding Writing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef (Netflix) - WINNER
Fire Island (Hulu)
Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)
Prey (Hulu)
Swarm (Prime Video)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
Succession (HBO/Max)
Succession (HBO/Max) - WINNER
Succession (HBO/Max)
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race - WINNER
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium - WINNER
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards