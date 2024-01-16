Emmy Awards 2024: Key highlights from TV's biggest night, all snubs and surprises

The TV Academy delivered on its promise of acknowledging the best works on TV in the past year as Succession and The Bear won six awards each – from best drama/comedy to acting nods. Coming four months later than its scheduled date, the Emmys didn’t disappoint. We spotted the best of glam, the best of speeches, and caught some of the most memorable moments as makers and actors of shows that have wrapped up got a chance to thank their fans for the love and support they received.

Succession wins it all

Among the biggest wins was the media dynasty drama series Succession which won Best Drama Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The series won six awards including Best Actress and Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series. Succession’s wins didn’t come as a surprise as it is after all the most top-rated show on TV. Succession has concluded its fourth and final season. Congratulations to @Succession (@HBO/@streamonmax), which snags the #Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series! #Emmys #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/Y5GtqywceN — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024 × While accepting his award, creator Jesse Armstrong said, “It was a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it.”

The Bear tied with Succession for most wins

Following close behind was The Bear which picked six awards during the ceremony, a tie with Succession. The Bear won three acting prizes including Jeremy Allen White for Best Actor in comedy, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for supporting roles. Accepting his award, Jeremy Allen White said, "I am so full of gratitude to be standing in front of you all - I love this show so much, it filled me up, set a fire in me." Yes chef. 🫡 #75thEmmys #Emmys #TelevisionAcademy https://t.co/8AFN9kkd9f pic.twitter.com/gMv7p0bvWm — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024 × Ayo Edebiri said, "This is a show about found family and real family, and my parents are here tonight - thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and black and proud of all of that.”

Another show that made the most noise apart from Succession and The Bear was Netflix’s road rage comedy limited show Beef. Beef dominated the limited series categories. King you dropped this: 👑. Congratulations @steveyeun! ✨ #75thEmmys #Emmys #TelevisionAcademy https://t.co/zHrHm61ZFz pic.twitter.com/4yVw1OUKqK — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024 × Sir Elton John is now EGOT

Sir Elton John earned himself an EGOT status with the latest Emmy win. He won his first Emmy Award and with it, he joined an exclusive club of performers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award. Elton Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium won Best Live Variety Special. For Outstanding Variety Special (Live), the #Emmy goes to Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (@eltonofficial/@DisneyPlus)! #Emmys #75Emmys pic.twitter.com/E5YPUlHP8W — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024 × Sir Elton John wasn’t present at the ceremony as he’s just had a knee operation. A spokesperson accepted the trophy on his behalf, describing the win as "historic" and saying Sir Elton had "created the soundtrack to all of our lives [and] has done so much great for society".

Emmys paid tribute to Matthew Perry

The 75th Primetime Emmys paid tribute to Matthew Perry as an emotional cover of Friends’ theme song was played during the In Memoriam Tribute special. It also included mentions of Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters, Kirstie Alley, and more. Pop singer Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty performed during the segment. Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, at 54. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Then came the Reunions

Emmys featured reunions from shows such as All in the Family, The Sopranos, Martin, and Grey’s Anatomy. Grey’s Anatomy also brought back the departed members like Katherine Heigl and Justin Chambers, alongside OG stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr.

Most Snubbed of all- Better Call Saul

One of the biggest snubs of the night and Emmys in general is Better Call Saul. Jimmy McGill did not win a single Emmy for his role as Bob Odenkirk on the show, even though he was nominated six times for drama lead actor for his iconic, fan-favorite character from Breaking Bad. Neither did Rhea Seehorn for her exceptional portrayal of Kim Wexler, Jimmy’s friend and partner and then wife.

Ted Lasso found no takers