Selena Gomez turned heads at Emmys with beau Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez made it red carpet official with beau Benny Blanco as she attended the recently concluded Emmy Awards 2024. She attended the TV Academy’s awards night in a dazzling custom Oscar de la Renta gown which was a see-through bodycon with bustier.

The singer-actress attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards to support her series Only Murders in the Building. The show was nominated in categories including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. She attended the awards with Benny as the two posed together on the red carpet and looked cute together.

Selena after posing on the red carpet was seen seated with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

For their outfits, Benny chose a trench coat, grey button-down shirt, and matching baggy pants, Selena wore a deep red wine-coloured gown and jewels to match. The outfit had a plunging neckline, an embroidered fern design decked with wine-red shimmering sequins, a sheer base, and a figure-hugging fit.