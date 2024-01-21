‘Ram Aayenge’ in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice: AI-created version of song goes viral on social media

Indian social media, especially Instagram, is inundated with videos edited with AI-generated audio and songs. The trend is so popular that it has not even spared the country’s top leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. Every day, we get to hear his new ‘release,’ often pieced together by meme pages by generating songs in Modi’s voice using AI tools.

Moreover, individuals have also harnessed AI to recreate songs in the voices of artists who have departed from our world.

Lata Mangeshkar, an acclaimed singer cherished by millions, continues to be remembered through her timeless melodies even after her passing. Recently, a captivating clip circulated on X, showcasing a viral recreation of the song 'Ram Aayenge To Angana Sajaungi' in the voice of the revered 'Nightingale of India,' Late Lata Mangeshkar. The most appropriate use of AI so far... pic.twitter.com/ClkDSF9e6u — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijayT90) January 20, 2024 × × This musical tribute has gained particular significance as it coincides with the imminent consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

The ‘new song’ by Lata Mangeshkar has gained massive engagement on social media, with some users claiming it brought tears to their eyes.

“I have no clue why this brought tears to my eyes,” commented one user. “Damn!! My eyes are full of tears and my mind is in complete peace after listening to this song in Lata Ji's voice. Thanks for sharing and thanks to the person who made this,” commented another.

Some opined that AI was not even close to how Lata Ji had put in more emotions into the song had she sung it today. “Nice idea, but still not even close. AI not meant for melodious Indian singers,” a third user highlighted.

Social media platforms have witnessed a surge in AI-altered songs, exemplified by 'Lut Put Gaya' from Shahrukh Khan's Dunki. Originally sung by Arijit Singh, the song took on a new dimension when surfaced in the voice of the Late Mohammed Rafi through the magic of AI.