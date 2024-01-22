Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: Alia Bhatt dons a special saree with Ramayan motifs, see pics

India woke up to visuals of a bevy of stars arriving at the north Indian city of Ayodhya on Monday morning for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Several Bollywood stars were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport in the wee hours of the morning, heading to Ayodhya for the grand event that will begin around noon. Among the stars spotted at Mumbai airport included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushman Khurrana, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Ranbir-Alia and Katrina-Vicky were all dressed in their traditional best. What caught everyone's attention was Alia Bhatt's unique tribute to the event.

Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan & more celebs arrive in Ayodhya



An eagle-eyed fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) noticed that Alia's teal saree had crucial episodes of Ramayan embroidered all over. The actress looked breathtaking in the teal and gold saree as she posed alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor -dressed in a dhoti and kurta- at Mumbai's Kalina airport. The fan noticed some important chapters of the Ramayan on Alia's saree and wrote, "Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs."

Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs.

"Depiction of Hanuman ji, Ram Setu and lord Ram," the fan added in another tweet and shared a closer look of the saree.

"Depiction of Hanuman ji, Ram Setu and lord Ram," the fan added in another tweet and shared a closer look of the saree.

Alia teamed her teal saree with a matching stole. She tied her hair in a bun and kept her makeup minimal.



Katrina, meanwhile, dazzled in a gold saree as she posed with her husband Vicky Kaushal who looked dapper in a sherwani.