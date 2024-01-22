In pics: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in Ram Mandir campus for consecration ceremony

A new day, a new photo of Indian actress Kangana Ranaut from the Ram Mandir corridor. The Tejas actress looked like a million bucks as she beamed with pride in new pictures from Ram Mandir ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony that is scheduled to take place today January 22.

Kangana Ranaut stuns in white and orange saree

The actress looked visibly happy in pictures as she posed in a stunning white saree with an orange and red blouse. She completed the look with a pink and red shawl. Her orange blouse featured what looked like a swastika symbol and Lord Krishna’s image with gota on her sleeves. Her white saree was heavy on embroidery with orange lace right above the saree border.

Kangana Ranaut who is known for her penchant for heavy-duty jewellery on most occasions, also wore an elaborate set with her white and orange saree. This time she completed the look with an emerald layered neckpiece with danglers, all of it set in white gold. She tied her hair loosely with some flyaways adorning her face.