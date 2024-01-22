In pics: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in Ram Mandir campus for consecration ceremony
We can't help but love her outfit choice for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.
A new day, a new photo of Indian actress Kangana Ranaut from the Ram Mandir corridor. The Tejas actress looked like a million bucks as she beamed with pride in new pictures from Ram Mandir ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony that is scheduled to take place today January 22.
Kangana Ranaut stuns in white and orange saree
The actress looked visibly happy in pictures as she posed in a stunning white saree with an orange and red blouse. She completed the look with a pink and red shawl. Her orange blouse featured what looked like a swastika symbol and Lord Krishna’s image with gota on her sleeves. Her white saree was heavy on embroidery with orange lace right above the saree border.
Kangana Ranaut who is known for her penchant for heavy-duty jewellery on most occasions, also wore an elaborate set with her white and orange saree. This time she completed the look with an emerald layered neckpiece with danglers, all of it set in white gold. She tied her hair loosely with some flyaways adorning her face.
Sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki… Jai Shri Ram (This is the birthplace of Lord Ram…Jai Shri Ram)”.
Arrived a day earlier than other celebrities, Kangana was also seen sweeping the floor of another temple in Ayodhya. Dressed in her silk saree, gold jewellery, and a pair of sunglasses, a video of her sweeping the floor of the Hanuman Garhi temple. She also posed with the priests of the temple and couldn’t stop sharing her excitement for the inauguration of Ram Mandir.
Other Celebs in Ayodhya
Several Bollywood A-listers have been spotted in Ayodhya today ahead of the consecration ceremony. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, and many others have been spotted in Ayodhya ahead of the ceremony. South Indian stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth were also spotted in the holy city. Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan & more celebs arrive in Ayodhya