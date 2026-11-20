Restaurants in New York might no longer be able to boil live lobsters and other crustaceans if a proposed law is brought into force. The City Council is reportedly considering banning this practice, which has left owners fuming. According to the bill proposed on Thursday, the boiling ban will apply to all living crustaceans, including crabs. The restaurant owner would be let off with a warning for the first violation, and charged $100 for every lobster boiled thereafter.

In order to serve the lobsters, the cooks would need to first kill them. The bill was sponsored by Bronx and Manhattan Councilmen Oswald Feliz and Harvey Epstein. Several countries have already introduced live-boil bans, and countries like Switzerland, New Zealand, England, Austria, Norway and some parts of Australia are required to kill the crustaceans before putting them in hot water.

How to kill lobsters?



Countries already practising this rule share one common method for killing lobsters. One of them is putting a knife through their nervous system after stunning them using electricity or by freezing. The boiling bans were enforced after animal activists stressed that lobsters and crabs felt pain and distress when dropped alive into hot boiling water.



Feliz, who introduced the bill, slammed those who claim crustaceans' nervous systems are built like insects and that they don't feel pain. He told The New York Post that "boiling an animal alive is the textbook definition of animal cruelty," asking if they do not feel any pain, then why do they "thrash around and desperately try to escape when thrown into boiling water?" He clarified that the law does not block the consumption of lobsters.



Meanwhile, restaurant owners are surprised to see the City Council debating this topic, asking if this is really the best use of their time. Retired New York Italian restaurant icon Angelo Vivolo said the move was "nuts" and "idiocy." He asked whether the next move would be to remove "cow for meat or forget about prosciutto at an Italian restaurant. Top Hamptons chef Zach Erdem said, "Restaurants are fighting high rents, food costs, labour costs and taxes. Now we’re supposed to worry about hurting a lobster’s feelings?" He questioned the intention of politicians who are putting lobsters before people.