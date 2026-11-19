Scientists have solved a murder mystery from 1,700 years ago after finding 8,000 dead frogs in a single ditch in Cambridgeshire, England around 10 years ago. Researchers at Bournemouth University and the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) came together to find the culprit and may have finally found who killed those frogs.

The frog bones were found between 2016 and 2018 during work on the National Highways A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon Improvement Scheme started. They accidentally uncovered a ditch filled with amphibian bones. Scientists from the University of Vienna carried out radiocarbon dating on them and estimated that the frogs lived in the Roman era. Most of them had died young.

What led so many frogs to fill up one ditch was a mystery. The team investigating the deaths compared the damage on the bones with earlier studies of predation to figure out what killed them. They found that it was some kind of birds of prey. Zooarchaeologist Paul Clarkson of Bournemouth and Vicki Ewens, senior zooarchaeologist at MOLA, said in their report published in Environmental Archaeology that it came down to short-eared owls and hen harriers.

Archaeological studies revealed that the ditch filled with bones of 8,000 frogs in just one year. This added another layer to the mystery. Further analysis found that the frogs were already there when the owls, and possibly other predators, attacked them. They noted that the waters of the marshy wetlands in the area and the ditch were retreating during the Roman period. For frogs, this meant an ideal breeding ground.

While they gathered there, barely anything was shielding them from the eyes of the predators. From being heavily wooded during the Iron Age, the area underwent major changes by the Roman era. Large areas of woodland had been cleared to make grazing land for livestock. Short-eared owls were drawn to this place where they likely feasted on the frogs. “We don’t often get an owl’s-eye view of what it was like in the past from archaeological sites,” Clarkson said in a statement.