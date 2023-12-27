Japan: Luxury chain Takashimaya apologises for 807 collapsed Christmas cakes

Luxury Japanese department store Takashimaya issues an apology after delivering 807 collapsed strawberry Christmas cakes out of around 2,900, causing a social media uproar and disappointment among customers.

Senior managing director Kazuhisa Yokoyama expressed regret at a Tokyo news conference, acknowledging the store's responsibility, stating they had "betrayed the expectations of many."

Takashimaya said that the cakes, made by Win's Ark in Saitama, were delivered by Yamato Transport. Despite an internal investigation, the cause of the cakes arriving in a collapsed state remains undetermined.

Cultural significance of Christmas in Japan

Though only one per cent of Japan's population identifies as Christians, Christmas is widely celebrated with gift exchanges and festive meals.

The red and white colors of a strawberry cake symbolise celebration in Japanese culture, where KFC fried chicken is also a popular Christmas Eve tradition.

Takashimaya's strawberry shortcake, priced at 5,400 yen ($38; £29), features layers of chiffon and fresh strawberries covered in meticulously piped white icing, resembling a frilled dress hem.

Customers shared disappointment on social media with photos of the mishandled cakes, depicting sliced strawberries sliding off melted icing and disrupted chiffon layers. One post gains 16.1 million views on X, formerly Twitter, showing an attempt to salvage the collapsed cake with fruits and chocolate sprinkles.

Also watch | UK: King Charles delivers Christmas Speech Despite the mishap, users on X appreciate creative efforts to redecorate the cakes. One user commends the "foundation of free creation," while another praises the wit to "shake it off and enjoy it."

The luxury store apologizes on Christmas Day and reiterates the apology on Wednesday (Dec 27).