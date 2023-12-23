Airbus Atlantic's Christmas dinner turns into 'health crisis': 700 staff members fall sick after eating meal

Over 700 employees at Airbus Atlantic, a subsidiary of Airbus, reportedly fell ill after the company's Christmas dinner in western France., reported BBC. Health authorities said that affected workers suffered from symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, turning the festive occasion into an unexpected health crisis.

The specific cause of the mass illness remains unclear, as health authorities have not provided details about the contaminated food. The incident occurred during the Christmas dinner, leaving diners with "clinical signs of vomiting or diarrhea," as reported by the ARS health agency.

Airbus response

As of now, Airbus has not responded on the reported illness among its staff.

Airbus Atlantic, a significant subsidiary of the world's largest aircraft manufacturer, employs around 15,000 people across five countries.

The ARS health agency announced the initiation of an investigation to determine the source of the mass food poisoning.

This incident follows a separate case earlier in France where people fell ill, and a fatality occurred due to botulism after dining at a restaurant in Bordeaux.