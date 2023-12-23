LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Airbus Atlantic's Christmas dinner turns into 'health crisis': 700 staff members fall sick after eating meal

Paris, FranceEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 23, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
main img

Representational image of a Christmas dinner  Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Over 700 Airbus Atlantic staff in France fell ill after a Christmas dinner, experiencing vomiting and diarrhea. Airbus is yet to comment. Health authorities are investigating the cause of the illness.

Over 700 employees at Airbus Atlantic, a subsidiary of Airbus, reportedly fell ill after the company's Christmas dinner in western France., reported BBC. Health authorities said that affected workers suffered from symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, turning the festive occasion into an unexpected health crisis.

The specific cause of the mass illness remains unclear, as health authorities have not provided details about the contaminated food. The incident occurred during the Christmas dinner, leaving diners with "clinical signs of vomiting or diarrhea," as reported by the ARS health agency.

Airbus response

trending now

As of now, Airbus has not responded on the reported illness among its staff.

Airbus Atlantic, a significant subsidiary of the world's largest aircraft manufacturer, employs around 15,000 people across five countries.

Also watch | Electric robot spreads Christmas spirit in Finland | World News 

The ARS health agency announced the initiation of an investigation to determine the source of the mass food poisoning.

This incident follows a separate case earlier in France where people fell ill, and a fatality occurred due to botulism after dining at a restaurant in Bordeaux. 

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

RELATED

Cats do like to play fetch, but on their own terms: Study

US grants clearance to Santa Claus and reindeer for entry ahead of Christmas

Chinese doctor suspended for punching patient during surgery - Video

Topics