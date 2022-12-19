Airplane ceiling cracks after 'severe turbulence' smashes passengers into roof; 20 injured

At least 36 people were injured, some seriously when their flight met with "severe turbulence".

This happened on a Hawaiian Airlines flight on its way from Phoenix to Honolulu. At least 20 passengers including a 14-month-old child had to be taken to the emergency room.

Eleven patients were in serious condition said Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The hurt as per Daily Mail includes both passengers and three members of the flight crew.

As per a CNN report citing Honolulu EMS, patients' injuries include serious head injuries, cuts, bruising and some even lost consciousness.

Cellphone footage shared on Twitter show that oxygen masks were deployed. Additionally, the footage shows cracks on the aeroplane's plastic ceiling which apparently happened when passengers onboard smashed into it due to the turbulence.

CNN: At least 36 people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight injured, with 20 taken to emergency rooms, after their plane encountered “severe turbulence” on a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu. pic.twitter.com/4dvUPyH6tU — shon gables (@shongables) December 19, 2022 ×

The airline said that it is monitoring the situation and "supporting all affected passengers & employees". The FAA said it was investigating the incident.

As per Honolulu EMS Director Dr Jim Ireland they initially thought that a few patients with critical injuries, however, "after further assessment it turns out they weren't that severely injured, which was great."

In a tweet, Hawaiian airlines said that the flight HA35 from Pheonix to Honolulu encountered "severe turbulence" around 10:50 am and "Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care."

(1/2) HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence & landed safely in HNL at 10:50 a.m. today. Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care. — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) December 19, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)

