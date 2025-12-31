/WPL 2026: Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp join Delhi Capitals camp in Goa - WATCH

Delhi Capitals have started their preparations for the fourth season of the Women’s Premier League with a pre-season training camp in Goa. South African players Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee are among the first overseas cricketers to join the camp. Experienced all-rounder Kapp and wicketkeeper-batter Lee, who recently helped the Hobart Hurricanes to win the WBBL title, have started their training alongside Indian players including Taniyaa Bhatia, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav and Nandni Sharma.. England all-rounder Lucy Hamilton is also part of the camp.

The practice sessions are being led by head coach Jonathan Batty, while the remaining Indian international players are expected to join soon.

"It's been great to get the squad together and start working on our plans for the season," Batty said. “We have some fresh faces in the team, so it will be exciting to see them blend with our philosophy. Goa's weather is perfect for preparations. The remaining players will join in a couple of days, and we'll begin training in full swing with the complete squad before heading to Mumbai to start our season and take it match by match toward our objectives,” he added.

Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta said that the team values continuity and a strong team culture after finishing runners-up in the last three seasons. He said the camp helps players connect with each other, especially new members and added that Goa is an ideal place to begin preparations.

"From a franchise perspective, players love coming back to Delhi Capitals; it's like a family," he said.

“The pre-season camp is where the fun and serious work begins. It's a great opportunity for players to bond, especially with new faces in the squad, and Goa is one of the best locations to set the tone. Our consistency over the past seasons has helped us reach three consecutive finals, and the aim is to continue that momentum this year,” he added.

