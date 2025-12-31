/Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja to play Vijay Hazare Trophy in January: Report

India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and top-order batter KL Rahul are set to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in January. The trio will play a few matches for their state teams before joining the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11. According to Cricbuzz, Shubman Gill is likely to play for Punjab in their matches on January 3 and 6 against Sikkim and Goa in Jaipur.

Punjab are in Group C and are currently fourth on the points table, having won two of their three matches. After these games, Gill will leave to join the Indian team, which will assemble in Baroda on January 7 and 8 ahead of the first ODI against the Kiwis.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has also told the Saurashtra Cricket Association that he will play matches on January 6 and 8 against Services and Gujarat. Saurashtra are playing their matches in Alur, Karnataka. They have won one of their three matches so far and are placed sixth in their group.

KL Rahul’s participation has not been officially confirmed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, but he is expected to play matches on January 3 and 6 against Tripura and Rajasthan in Ahmedabad. Karnataka are second in Group A and have won all three of their matches so far.

The current Vijay Hazare Trophy season has seen many big players in action. Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also played domestic matches as part of the BCCI’s requirement.