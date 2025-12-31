/Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan at T20 World Cup 2026; Mujeeb, Farooqi return

Google Preferred
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 31, 2025, 14:12 IST | Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 14:28 IST
Story highlights

Rashid Khan will captain Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi returning to strengthen the squad ahead of the global tournament.

Afghanistan have named Rashid Khan as their skipper for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. The leg-spinner will lead a 15-member squad that also marks the return of key players Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi ahead of the global event. Mujeeb’s comeback strengthens Afghanistan’s spin attack, while Farooqi adds depth to the pace unit. Gulbadin Naib and Naveen-ul-Haq are also back in the side, with Naveen returning after recovering from a shoulder injury. The squad will get match practice during a three-match T20I series against West Indies in January, as Afghanistan aim to build on their historic semi-final run in the last T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Rashid Khan (capt), Ibrahim Zadran (vice-capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Abdullah Ahmadzai

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

ACB Chief selector explains the exclusion of Ghazanfar

Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil, ACB’s Chief Selector, explained the decision to leave out Allah Ghazanfar as he termed the cricketer unlucky to miss out on securing a place in the squad. "We had good discussions over the past few days and finalised the squad. Gulbadin Naib is a big-match player, and his return boosts our team. We are also pleased to have Naveen Ul Haq back, which enhances the quality of our fast bowling. "It was a tough decision to leave AM Ghazanfar out of the main squad, as his place made way for Mujeeb. Shahidullah Kamal performed well in the recent event and provided us with a valuable left-handed option, which is crucial in major tournaments," he said during the squad launch.

Afghanistan is placed in Group D

Afghanistan will play a three-match T20I series in the UAE against the West Indies from January 9 to 22 before heading to the marquee event. Afghanistan are placed in Group Dalongside New Zealand, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Canada. They will start their campaign against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

