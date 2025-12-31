/Big hits, bigger impact: 5 players with most sixes in WPL history; 2 RCB players feature

LOGIN
Published: Dec 31, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 14:00 IST

Big hits have shaped the Women’s Premier League, with five players standing out for most sixes in tournament history. Two RCB stars feature in the list, highlighting their impact and dominance with the bat across seasons.

Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals Women)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals Women)

Shafali Verma sits at the top of the six-hitting chart in WPL history. Playing 27 matches for Delhi Capitals Women, she has smashed 49 sixes, setting the tone at the top with fearless strokeplay and a strike rate over 1

Richa Ghosh (Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Richa Ghosh (Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women)

Richa Ghosh has been the RCB Women’s power engine in the WPL. In 26 matches, the wicketkeeper-batter has cleared the ropes 30 times, using clean hitting and composure to finish games and change momentum in crunch moments.

Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants Women)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants Women)

Ashleigh Gardner’s all-round impact shines through her six-hitting numbers. Representing Gujarat Giants Women, she has struck 26 sixes in 25 matches, combining strength and timing to dominate spinners and provide late-innings acceleration.

Ellyse Perry (Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women)
4 / 5
(Photograph: RCBTweets/X)

Ellyse Perry (Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women)

Ellyse Perry blends class with control for RCB Women. Across 25 matches, she has hit 25 sixes while scoring heavily, proving that power does not always mean risk, especially during long partnerships and pressure chases.

Kiran Navgire (UP Warriorz Women)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kiran Navgire (UP Warriorz Women)

Kiran Navgire’s reputation as a big hitter is reflected in her WPL numbers. Playing 25 matches for UP Warriorz Women, she has smashed 24 sixes, often taking on bowlers early and giving her side quick starts.

