/Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head wants rivals to share drinks after Sydney Test

Australia batter Travis Head has said he hopes players from Australia and England can come together for drinks after the Ashes ends in Sydney, bringing back a long-standing tradition between the two fierce rivals. With Australia already retaining the Ashes, Head believes the series has been played in the right spirit and deserves a friendly finish off the field.

Sharing drinks at the end of an Ashes series has been common for decades, symbolising mutual respect after weeks of intense cricket. However, that tradition was missed after the 2023 Ashes in England, when tensions between the teams ran high, and post-series plans never worked out. Head feels the upcoming Sydney Test offers a chance to turn the page.

Speaking to an Australian newspaper, Head said there is strong respect between the two sides and good personal relationships among players. He mentioned that he gets along well with a few England cricketers and is especially looking forward to having a beer with England opener Ben Duckett once the series wraps up. For Head, it would be a nice moment, made sweeter by the fact that Australia have already won the series.

Australia currently lead the five-match series 3-1 after clinching victory in the third Test in Adelaide, which confirmed their hold on the Ashes urn. The final Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 4.

Relations between the teams had taken a hit during the 2023 Ashes after a major controversy involving Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey and England batter Jonny Bairstow. The incident sparked a debate around the “spirit of cricket” and led to heated exchanges, including abuse directed at Australian players by England fans at Lord’s. At the time, England coach Brendon McCullum said he could not imagine sharing drinks with Australia.

Although McCullum later softened his stance, the teams never met, leading to criticism in Australian media. England captain Ben Stokes later explained that long farewells after the final Test prevented the gathering.