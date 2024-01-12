WPL 2024: Bengaluru, Delhi to host second season starting February 22

The second season of the Women’s Premier League is all set to kick off on Thursday (February 22) as five teams will compete for the mega-event. Unlike 2023, the upcoming season will see the tournament played in two cities with Delhi and Bengaluru shortlisted. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the WPL having won the title beating Delhi Capitals in the final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced the date for the final which will take place on March 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before the attention switches to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

WPL to kick off in Feb

As anticipated, the WPL schedule came out with buzz on Friday (Jan 12) with two venues shortlisted for the tournament. There will be no home-away format in the WPL season with all 22 matches being played in the two shortlisted venues. The first leg of the tournament will be played in Bengaluru while the second leg will be played in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium which is the home of Delhi Capitals. The decision is slightly influenced by weather situations in the country with Delhi experiencing cold temperatures in February. The five teams participating in the tournament include – Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warrioz and Gujarat Giants. The format of the tournament will see the top three teams after the league stage qualify for the playoffs. Team finishing top in the league phase will qualify for the final directly while teams finishing second and third will qualify for the Eliminator with the winner participating as other finalists.

The auctions for the WPL 2024 were held in December with Indian all-rounder Kashvee Gautam becoming the most expensive uncapped player with a price tag of $240, 000. She will represent the Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2024 as they bid to win the tournament in the second season.

Attention turns to IPL schedule

The IPL 2024 which will kick start on March 22 as announced by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during the auctions in December. However, there is still no clarity on the schedule while the Women’s Premier League (WPL) season itinerary also hangs in balance.