Virat Kohli can break many more records of Sachin Tendulkar, feels West Indies legend Clive Lloyd
Story highlights
Virat Kohli can break many more records of Sachin Tendulkar and has time on his hands, feels West Indies legend Clive Lloyd. Here is what he said -
Virat Kohli can break many more records of Sachin Tendulkar and has time on his hands, feels West Indies legend Clive Lloyd. Here is what he said -
Virat Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar's ODI tally (49) to become the batter with most tons in the shortest format during the 2023 World Cup at home, in early November. At present, the 35-year-old has 80 international tons and is only 20 away from equalling Tendulkar's tally (100 -- most ever by any batter). While many believe Kohli has a chance to equal and eventually go past his idol's tally, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd is fully confident of the Indian star batter bettering Tendulkar's record.
"I do not know about the period, but he is young enough, and I am sure that the way he is playing he can achieve anything he wants to achieve, and it would be something to be quite happy to achieve," Lloyd, who led West Indies to two successive ODI WC triumphs in 1975 and 1979, said during an event in Kolkata.
MOST INTERNATIONAL TONS IN MEN's CRICKET
Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 100
Virat Kohli (India) - 80*
Ricky Ponting (Australia/ICC) - 71
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka/ICC/Asia) - 63
Jacques Kallis (South Africa/ICC/Africa) - 62
Hashim Amla (South Africa/World) - 55
At 35, Kohli remains one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket. He is an active player for India across all formats, having returned to the T20I setup in early January after 14 months, and has plenty of big assignments coming up where he can rake in a plethora of runs.
Also read: Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma creates history, becomes 1st man to be part of 100 T20I wins after Mohali tie
During the home ODI WC, Kohli ended with the most runs (765 -- most by a batter in a single edition). He was also among the runs in the India-South Africa Test series in the African nation, scoring vital knocks, including 76 in Centurion and an impressive 46 in the final encounter in Cape Town.
Kohli is currently part of India's three T20Is versus Afghanistan at home, where he missed the series opener in Mohali on Thursday (Jan 11), due to personal reasons. He is expected to play the final two games, with the second and penultimate tie to be held on Sunday (Jan 14) in Indore.