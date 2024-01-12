Virat Kohli can break many more records of Sachin Tendulkar, feels West Indies legend Clive Lloyd

Virat Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar's ODI tally (49) to become the batter with most tons in the shortest format during the 2023 World Cup at home, in early November. At present, the 35-year-old has 80 international tons and is only 20 away from equalling Tendulkar's tally (100 -- most ever by any batter). While many believe Kohli has a chance to equal and eventually go past his idol's tally, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd is fully confident of the Indian star batter bettering Tendulkar's record.

"I do not know about the period, but he is young enough, and I am sure that the way he is playing he can achieve anything he wants to achieve, and it would be something to be quite happy to achieve," Lloyd, who led West Indies to two successive ODI WC triumphs in 1975 and 1979, said during an event in Kolkata.

MOST INTERNATIONAL TONS IN MEN's CRICKET

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 100

Virat Kohli (India) - 80*

Ricky Ponting (Australia/ICC) - 71

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka/ICC/Asia) - 63

Jacques Kallis (South Africa/ICC/Africa) - 62

Hashim Amla (South Africa/World) - 55

At 35, Kohli remains one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket. He is an active player for India across all formats, having returned to the T20I setup in early January after 14 months, and has plenty of big assignments coming up where he can rake in a plethora of runs.

During the home ODI WC, Kohli ended with the most runs (765 -- most by a batter in a single edition). He was also among the runs in the India-South Africa Test series in the African nation, scoring vital knocks, including 76 in Centurion and an impressive 46 in the final encounter in Cape Town.