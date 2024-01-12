Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma creates history, becomes 1st man to be part of 100 T20I wins after Mohali tie

Talking about Rohit's elite record, only England’s Danni Wyatt (111) has won more T20I matches than him, who is now levelled with Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Elysse Perry (100) in terms of T20I victories. The Mohali encounter also marked Rohit's return to T20Is after 14 months, having played his last game during the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide (versus England). While he could not do anything with the bat, being dismissed for a two-ball duck, Rohit still managed to achieve a huge feat in men's cricket.

On the team's overall outing, Hitman added, "Lot of positives. Shivam Dube, the way Jitesh batted, Tilak as well and then Rinku is in good form as well. We want to keep trying different things - try and bowl our bowlers in different situations of the game, like you saw today, Washi bowled the 19th over. We want to challenge ourselves in the areas we are slightly uncomfortable with and the bowlers are not used to that. We want to try and do that. Keeping all of those things in mind, we'll try and do whatever is possible but not at the cost of the game. We want to make sure that we come out on top and play the game well. All in all, today was a good day for us."