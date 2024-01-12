Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma creates history, becomes 1st man to be part of 100 T20I wins after Mohali tie
Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma created history on Thursday (Jan 11), becoming the first man to be part of 100 T20I wins after the Mohali tie.
On Thursday (Jan 11), Indian captain Rohit Sharma created history by becoming the first man to be part of 100 T20I wins after India beat Afghanistan in Mohali by six wickets. In the three-match T20I series opener, Rohit-led Men in Blue chased down 159 in 17.3 overs courtesy of Shivam Dube's 40-ball 60*, laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes.
Talking about Rohit's elite record, only England’s Danni Wyatt (111) has won more T20I matches than him, who is now levelled with Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Elysse Perry (100) in terms of T20I victories. The Mohali encounter also marked Rohit's return to T20Is after 14 months, having played his last game during the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide (versus England). While he could not do anything with the bat, being dismissed for a two-ball duck, Rohit still managed to achieve a huge feat in men's cricket.
Most Matches Won in Men's T20Is
Rohit Sharma: 100
Shoaib Malik: 86
Virat Kohli: 73
Mohammad Hafeez: 70
Mohammad Nabi: 70
On the team's overall outing, Hitman added, "Lot of positives. Shivam Dube, the way Jitesh batted, Tilak as well and then Rinku is in good form as well. We want to keep trying different things - try and bowl our bowlers in different situations of the game, like you saw today, Washi bowled the 19th over. We want to challenge ourselves in the areas we are slightly uncomfortable with and the bowlers are not used to that. We want to try and do that. Keeping all of those things in mind, we'll try and do whatever is possible but not at the cost of the game. We want to make sure that we come out on top and play the game well. All in all, today was a good day for us."
The second and penultimate T20I takes place on Sunday (Jan 14) in Indore as Rohit & Co. will look to wrap up the series with an unassailable lead.