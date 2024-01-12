Ind v Afg, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma reacts for yelling at Shubman Gill after being run-out in Mohali

Rohit Sharma-led India thrashed Afghanistan by six wickets in pursuit of 159 in the three-match T20I series opener on Thursday (Jan 11) in Mohali. The match marked the return of Rohit in the shortest format, having played his last T20I during the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final (where India lost to England in Adelaide). While Shivam Dube's all-round heroics sealed the game for India, captain Rohit didn't make a mark with the bat as he fell for 0 (2).

Rohit was involved in a mix-up with opening partner Shubman Gill (23) in the second ball of the run-chase. Hitman attacked Fazalhaq Farooqi on the second ball, by dancing down the track, and the ball raced towards mid-off. While Rohit ran and reached the non-striker's end, Gill remained at the same end and led to the skipper's departure. As a result, Rohit was livid at Gill and gave him a piece of his mind.

At the post-match presentation, Rohit reacted to the run-out and said, "These things happen. When it happens you feel frustrated, you want to be out there and score runs for the team. Everything will not go your way. We won the game, that's more important. I wanted Gill to carry on, unfortunately got out after playing a very good little innings."

After Rohit, Gill made a brisk 23 but couldn't capitalise on the start as India were reeling at 28-2. Dube (40-ball 60 not out) and Jitesh Sharma (31) piled on the runs for India to take them past the finish line in 17.3 overs.

On the team's overall outing, Hitman added, "Lot of positives. Shivam Dube, the way Jitesh batted, Tilak as well and then Rinku is in good form as well. We want to keep trying different things - try and bowl our bowlers in different situations of the game, like you saw today, Washi bowled the 19th over. We want to challenge ourselves in the areas we are slightly uncomfortable with and the bowlers are not used to that. We want to try and do that. Keeping all of those things in mind, we'll try and do whatever is possible but not at the cost of the game. We want to make sure that we come out on top and play the game well. All in all, today was a good day for us."