Ind vs Afg, Mohali T20I: Shivam Dube credits learnings from MS Dhoni after match-winning 60* in pursuit of 159

Shivam Dube starred in India's impressive six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first of the three T20Is in Mohali on Thursday (Jan 11). After his 1 for 9, Dube held one end post the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma (0) and Shubman Gill (23) to guide India to an easy win in 17.3 overs. He returned a handy 40-ball 60*, laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 150.

Dube was involved in a vital 44-run third-wicket stand with Tilak Varma (26) and added another 45 with Jitesh Sharma (31) before finishing the game in style. After the game, he credited learnings from MS Dhoni, with whom he shared the dressing room in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp during IPL 2023.

Dube was quoted as saying on Jio Cinema, "It felt very good to get a good opportunity. I was keeping myself ready to not miss an opportunity. When I came to bat, I wanted to finish the match. I learned it from Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), I wanted to finish the match well."

'If MS Dhoni rates me, then that gives me motivation to keep playing well'

He added, "I always keep talking to Mahi bhai. He is such a big legend. I always keep learning from him, by seeing him and observing him. He has told me a couple of things about my game. He always rates me, saying I play well. If he rates me, then that gives me motivation to keep playing well. Because of which, my confidence is very high."

Dube was part of Dhoni-led CSK's title-winning run in IPL 2023, amassing 418 runs at a strike rate of 158.33. Since then, he was been in India's scheme of things in T20Is and will look to seal his spot for this year's T20 World Cup, to be held in West Indies and USA in June.

At the post-match presentation, Indian captain Rohit said, "Lot of positives. Shivam Dube, the way Jitesh batted, Tilak as well and then Rinku is in good form as well. We want to keep trying different things - try and bowl our bowlers in different situations of the game, like you saw today, Washi bowled the 19th over. We want to challenge ourselves in the areas we are slightly uncomfortable with and the bowlers are not used to that. We want to try and do that. Keeping all of those things in mind, we'll try and do whatever is possible but not at the cost of the game. We want to make sure that we come out on top and play the game well. All in all, today was a good day for us."