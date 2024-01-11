IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Shivam Dube's all-round show helps India down Afghanistan by 6 wickets in Mohali
Story highlights
A fifty from Shivam Dube coupled with Jitesh Sharma’s 35 saw Rohit Sharma’s men home as they won by six wickets and 15 balls to spare. The win also sees India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with an opportunity to seal the entire thing in Indore on Sunday with Virat Kohli set to return to T20I set-up for the first in 14 months.
India emerged victorious in their first home game of 2024 after the Men in Blue put Afghanistan to the mat in a one-sided contest at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday (Jan 11). A fifty from Shivam Dube coupled with Jitesh Sharma’s 35 saw Rohit Sharma’s men home as they won by six wickets and 15 balls to spare. The win also sees India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with an opportunity to seal the entire thing in Indore on Sunday with Virat Kohli set to return to T20I set-up for the first in 14 months.
India start on winning note
Chasing 159 runs to win, the Indian team did not have the best start after they lost Rohit Sharma on the second ball of the innings. Rohit’s dismissal was a big talking moment as he was seen furious at Shubman Gill who refused to take a run while the Indian skipper was running. Rohit had to depart for a duck on his return to the T20I set-up for the first time in 14 months. India would then lose Gill (23) on the fifth ball of the fourth over after Rahmanullah Gurbaz stumped him to send him back to the pavilion.
The Men in Blue then recovered with Tilak Varma (26) and Shivam Dube scoring valuable runs before the former was scalped by Azmatullah Omarzai. Dube’s impressive stint though continued at the other end as he helped India to the win. He remained unbeaten on 60 off 40 deliveries which consisted of 5 fours and 2 sixes. He was helped by the impressive Jitesh Sharma with him scoring 31 off 20 balls.
For his impressive show, Dube was adjourned Player of the Match while he also scalped one wicket with the ball.
What happened in Afghanistan’s innings
Asked to bat first, the visitors had a good start but Indian bowlers then produced their goods to restrict the opposition. Despite starts for multiple players, there were no big innings played by Afghanistan batters. Mohammad Nabi top scored with 42 while Gurbaz (23) and Ibrahim Zadran (25) were also in the scoring column. In 20 overs Afghanistan managed to score 158/5 with two wickets each for Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel.
The two teams will next meet on Sunday with India standing an opportunity to win the series. The contest in Indore will also see Virat Kohli return to the T20I set-up for the first time in 14 months like Rohit Sharma.