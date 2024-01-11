India emerged victorious in their first home game of 2024 after the Men in Blue put Afghanistan to the mat in a one-sided contest at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday (Jan 11). A fifty from Shivam Dube coupled with Jitesh Sharma’s 35 saw Rohit Sharma’s men home as they won by six wickets and 15 balls to spare. The win also sees India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with an opportunity to seal the entire thing in Indore on Sunday with Virat Kohli set to return to T20I set-up for the first in 14 months.

Chasing 159 runs to win, the Indian team did not have the best start after they lost Rohit Sharma on the second ball of the innings. Rohit’s dismissal was a big talking moment as he was seen furious at Shubman Gill who refused to take a run while the Indian skipper was running. Rohit had to depart for a duck on his return to the T20I set-up for the first time in 14 months. India would then lose Gill (23) on the fifth ball of the fourth over after Rahmanullah Gurbaz stumped him to send him back to the pavilion.

The Men in Blue then recovered with Tilak Varma (26) and Shivam Dube scoring valuable runs before the former was scalped by Azmatullah Omarzai. Dube’s impressive stint though continued at the other end as he helped India to the win. He remained unbeaten on 60 off 40 deliveries which consisted of 5 fours and 2 sixes. He was helped by the impressive Jitesh Sharma with him scoring 31 off 20 balls.