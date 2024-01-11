‘If Rohit, Kohli have ordinary IPL…’: Gavaskar on India's possible T20 WC squad, makes BOLD suggestion

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar opened up on India's possible 2024 T20 World Cup squad after the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both Rohit and Kohli have returned to the T20I setup, after the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, for the Men in Blue's final series in the run-up to this year's T20 WC in West Indies and USA, slated to be held in June.

With Rohit and Kohli's return, it is highly likely that now the duo will take part in the mega event in mid-2024. Gavaskar feels the form of the T20 WC-bound players will be closely monitored during IPL 2024. He stated that if Rohit and Kohli perform even in five out of the 14 matches, minimum for all franchises, in IPL 2024, it can lead to their selection in the T20 WC squad.

"I feel the IPL form will be crucial because that will be the current form. The Afghanistan series is in January. The World Cup is in June. So whoever has good form in March, April and May should be given consideration first, that performance should be given consideration. Along with that, I will also say that even if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have an ordinary IPL, but they score runs there, you cannot score runs in every match, but suppose they make good contributions in five out of 14 matches, you will have to take advantage of their experience, and you can probably pick them in the team," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

'If Rohit and Virat are in the dugout, imagine the team's confidence'

Interestingly, Gavaskar went ahead and made a bold suggestion. He claimed that if the BCCI selectors do not include Rohit and Kohli in the T20 WC squad, they can still be part of the Indian dugout which will boost the team's confidence. "I will also say that, it's an out-of-the-box suggestion, you can take them along with the team as well, if you cannot pick them in the 14 (15), because of their experience. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the dugout, imagine what will be the team's confidence," Gavaskar added.