Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma still has intensity and aggression to lead India to WC title - Former Indian stumper

Rohit Sharma is set to make his return in T20Is in India's three-match series opener versus Afghanistan, which will be held on Thursday (Jan 11) in Mohali. Ahead of the series opener, former Indian stumper Saba Karim feels Rohit still has the intensity and aggression to lead India to a World Cup title, after missing out on last year's home ODI WC.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Karim said, "This is a wonderful phase for Rohit Sharma. The way he led India in the ODI World Cup goes to shows his desire to win the World Cup for India. Rohit is in prime form. His fitness also has helped him grow in confidence. That is the reason why the Indian selectors have again opted for Rohit to lead the side, to bring that kind of stability to the side as a captain and as a batter."

Karim opined, "The way he walked the talk in the recently-concluded one-day matches. It just goes to show he still has the intensity and the aggression to lead India to that much-awaited World Cup triumph."

Rohit, as well as Virat Kohli, have not played a T20I since the 2022 T20 WC. However, the duo have returned to the T20I setup in what is India's last series, where they host the Afghans, ahead of the 2024 T20 WC, in West Indies and USA in June. Karim feels Rohit's all-out approach in the powerplays during the ODI WC helped him get back to the T20I setup, along with his credible leadership.

The former stumper highlighted, "That (Powerplay approach in ODIs) is one of the main reasons that we are seeing Rohit Sharma once again as a player and as a captain in T20Is. The intensity with which he batted in one-day cricket, the aggression that he showed. He paved a path for batting in white-ball cricket. He did and showed it to the rest of the team, lead from the front."

"Rohit has a lot of experience. He has been playing T20 cricket for years. People do find it hard from switching from red-ball to white-ball cricket. But, I think Rohit, with his experience, he will be able to do that very easily," added Karim.