World Test Championship a very positive step in the right direction, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has by and large enlisted his resistance to the ICC's abrupt changes in rules for the debut World Test Championship points table. The Indian captain said his team had viewed itself as qualified before the framework came into force, and the change just made them more resolved to perform.

To relieve the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the cricketing schedules, the ICC had moved to a percentage-based focuses framework in October last year. The amended guidelines implied India lost their top position and staggered to the third position.

Ahead of the WTC final, Kohli spoke of how his team assumed its part obediently by partaking in all the series introduced to it.

"It wasn't supposed to be a topsy-turvy ride, to be honest. When you are sitting at home and the rules change suddenly you get confused as to what happened. Without anyone's control, we did not miss or choose to miss any series through the course of the World Test Championship apart from the scheduling that wasn't done at all. We pretty much played everything that was presented to us," said the Indian skipper.

"And yeah, in our minds, we had qualified way before things got complicated anyway. That just gave us more determination and more clarity as to where we want to go and what we want to achieve," he said.

Kohli additionally took a gander at the positive side of the issues, declaring that the difference in rules kept the group from getting careless and made them much more eager to win.

"So, looking back now, it was probably a good thing that happened. There was no room for complacency. If we had qualified earlier maybe we would have relaxed a little bit but the situation allowed us to be more hungry and more determined and know exactly what was going at that moment and use that as a fueling factor and a motivation to keep moving forward regardless of whatever was going on the outside," he added.

Kohli suggested changes to the WTC rules, including some guidelines against the groups who didn't take an interest in the scheduled arrangement. He added that the general idea of the WTC is a positive step and pervades Test cricket with context and a more anima.

"Firstly, not for the rules to change overnight. That'll be helpful if there's more clarity around what's happening and which direction we are heading into and you know also for the teams who haven't played series for some reasons to have some kind of ruling there as to what happens after," he said.

"For me, it's been a very positive step in the right direction because you understand that in every series you are playing and competing for something and there's no room for complacency, or for playing out an easy draw. If you can afford to go for a few points, you'll go for them. I think it's a step in the right direction for Test cricket," he added.