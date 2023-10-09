World Cup 2023 - Shubman Gill could return for Pakistan match, to stay with team during recovery

Star India opener and perhaps their best batter in form, Shubman Gill, continues to recover from dengue fever and may miss India’s next tie against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday (Oct. 11), the sources close to the information told ANI. It means Ishan Kishan, who opened against Australia in Gill’s absence, will retain his place for the second match. However, given the pace at which he is recovering, Gill could return to the side ahead of the marquee clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday (Oct. 14).

Per the latest reports, Gill will stay with the team and travel to Delhi, not to Chandigarh, to his home for rest.

Although head coach Rahul Dravid, before India’s first match in this CWC, said Gill is not feeling exerted and doing fine. The source claimed any decision around his selection will be taken after the next medical tests in the coming days.

“Shubman Gill is recovering, and he will be travelling with the team to Delhi,” the source told ANI. “He will be with the team and is not likely to go to his home in Chandigarh for rest. We hope that he will be back on the field before the match against Pakistan, and playing against Afghanistan will depend on his next medical report.”

India missed Gill in Chennai chase

Having scored plenty of runs in 2023, hitting five ODI hundreds this year at home, Gill was the batter to look out for in the lead-up to the World Cup. However, he was detected with dengue fever during the warm-up games and was ruled out.

Ishan Kishan, who pressed his case for a spot in the XI with superb outings during the Asia Cup 2023, especially against Pakistan, opened alongside Captain Rohit Sharma against Australia.

While India was chasing a mediocre total of 200 on a dry Chepauk pitch, they got reduced to 2 for 3 inside the second over, with Ishan, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer departing on ducks.

Ishan got out on a golden duck while chasing a speedy outswinger off Mitchell Starc in the first over, edging it to the first slip. Josh Hazlewood trapped Rohit in front and dismissed Iyer, caught at covers in the next.

With déjà vu striking for India, they looked in trouble.

However, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul bailed them out and added 165 runs for the fourth wicket, resulting in the home side crossing the line with six wickets.

