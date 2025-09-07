WION Exclusive — From YouTube tutorials to Asian Junior trials: How 14-year-old Vasundhara Nangare found her game in squash

At just 14, Vasundhara Nangare is proving that talent and determination can overcome even the biggest challenges. Growing up in Kalamb, a small town in Maharashtra with no squash courts or proper training facilities, she has carved a path in a sport that is still far from mainstream in India. Her introduction to squash was almost by chance. When a squash court was built in her town, her father took her to see it. The young girl instantly fell in love with the game. Inspired by her elder sister, who played at district level, Vasundhara decided to pursue squash seriously—even though opportunities around her were scarce.

With no coach or structured training in the beginning, Vasundhara relied on YouTube videos to learn swings, footwork, and shot-making. Later, she began training online with Abhinav Sinha, coach and founder of Sportskill, making monthly trips to Mumbai for in-person sessions before returning home to practice on her own. Her persistence has already led to remarkable results. In the Girls U-17 category at the Maharashtra State Open Squash Championship held at Bombay Gymkhana, Vasundhara delivered a standout performance, defeating Devashree Arora in a tough semi-final. It was a statement win for a player still making her way in the junior circuit.

Vasundhara’s big breakthrough came at the 2025 Under-15 Asian Junior Trials, where she finished third, earning a spot in India’s national squad. She has also delivered strong performances at the Poona Club Squash Open and the PSA Challenger Tour (2024) in Pune. These results have established her as one of the most promising young squash players in India in the Girls U-15 category.

Managing school alongside squash hasn’t been easy, but Vasundhara is disciplined. Her mornings begin with fitness and yoga, followed by classes during the day, and evenings are reserved for training. “If I miss school for a tournament, I take notes from friends and complete everything later,” she said in an exclusive interview with WION. It’s a routine that reflects the focus and maturity well beyond her years.

Inspired by Anahat

Her biggest inspiration is Anahat Singh, India’s teenage squash star who competed at the Commonwealth Games. Meeting her during the Asian Junior Tournament in Korea gave Vasundhara a glimpse of the heights she wants to reach. “I want to wear the Indian jersey and win medals for the country on a global stage,” she shared.