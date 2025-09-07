/Donald Trump to attend US Open final between Sinner, Alcaraz, but here's a twist, 'broadcasters asked to...'

US President Donald Trump is all set to make his first appearance at the US Open in a decade as he will be in attendance for the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday (Sep 7). Trump, who was last in attendance at the US Open in 2015, will be making his first appearance at the US Open as the President of the United States. However, there is twist in the appearance as broadcasters have been given strict orders to refrain from showcasing any disruptions to US President in any capacity.

This will be the third major sporting event in the US when Trump will be in attendance, having earlier been at the Super Bowl in February and then at the Club World Cup final in July. His latter appearance made headlines for all the wrong reasons, having opted not to leave the stage while Chelsea players celebrated with the Club World Cup trophy.

Trump, who first became the president of the United States in 2016, has not made any official appearance at the event. He is currently serving as the 47th President of the nation and will be the highlight reel in Sunday’s final, where Sinner and Alcaraz go head-to-head.

It is reported that a major sponsor of the event invited Trump to attend the final and will watch the match from a corporate suite.

On Saturday, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) released a statement to broadcasters and asked them to follow the protocol mentioned.

"We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions to the President's attendance in any capacity," a memo sent out by the USTA read.

The Sinner vs Alcaraz final contest will be the third of its kind at a major slam, with both having met in the French Open and then in the Wimbledon final. While Alcaraz saved match points to win the French Open, Sinner got his revenge in the final of Wimbledon.