/Donald Trump appeals supporters for $15 donations to help him 'Get to Heaven'

President Donald Trump launched a fundraising email urging supporters to donate $15 to help him “get to heaven,” tying it to his previous assassination attempt of 2024.
The email campaign by President Donald Trump's Super PAC, Never Surrender Inc., frames his survival in the 2024, assasination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania as 'divine intervention'.
“Last year, I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin. My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen!” the email reads.
“But I believe that God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” the message continued.
On August 19, following his interview with Fox & Friends, Trump expressed his spiritual concerns, saying he wanted to “7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty”- he is pretty sure this will land him in Heaven.
For the last couple of weeks specualtions around his health had swirled, following minimal public activity. There were conspiracy theories including false death, body double, were being circulated online. Amid all this the campaign is trying to appeal to the mass invoking assasination survival and political struggles. While White House is responding to the bruised hands and swollen ankles, attributing it to a 'non-cognitive condition' without specifying any illness. That classification is important as it appears that the framing is trying to differ the situation from Alzheimer or Dementia or other brain related disease.