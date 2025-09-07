/Donald Trump appeals supporters for $15 donations to help him 'Get to Heaven'

The US President Donald Trump reportedly started a fundraiser campaign with mails having the subject line “I want to try and get to Heaven.” The email campaign which started on August 23, 2025 urged every supporter to contribute $15 as part of the “24-HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ”.

The email campaign by President Donald Trump's Super PAC, Never Surrender Inc., frames his survival in the 2024, assasination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania as 'divine intervention'.

“Last year, I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin. My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen!” the email reads.

“But I believe that God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” the message continued.

On August 19, following his interview with Fox & Friends, Trump expressed his spiritual concerns, saying he wanted to “7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty”- he is pretty sure this will land him in Heaven.