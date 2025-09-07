/IPL: CSK recruit Dewald Brevis speaks highly of veteran MS Dhoni, awestruck by his humility

South Africa batter Dewald Brevis is making inroads in international cricket this year, having already made headlines for his explosive outings in the T20Is against Australia earlier. With fame chasing him, he has someone to look up to and take inspiration from, and that person is none other than IPL and Chennai Super Kings veteran MS Dhoni, whose humility blew him away. Coming in as an injury replacement (at CSK) the past season, Brevis impressed all with his brief stint, including the management.

Having played and spent time with MS Dhoni both on and off the field, Brevis learnt a lot about his gigantic aura, which everyone talks highly of and knew exactly why it happens so often. Awestruck by Dhoni’s humility, Brevis said, “The one thing I can just say from MS is his humbleness and who he is as a person. That stood out for me. How he is basically off the field, the time he has for players, for people. His room is always open. If he’s sleeping, that’s the only time it’s closed.”



Brevis recalled how he, without hesitating, could enter Dhoni’s room and sit with him and chat with him about cricket and beyond.

“I found myself a few times in his room just sitting there, chatting to him about his hobbies, watching cricket, or anything he was busy with,” Brevis said in a video shared by CSK. “That’s just amazing, to see how he is off the field. Everyone knows what he does on the field. It’s very special and I enjoyed my time there.”



Meanwhile, Brevis made his chance count with limited CSK outings the past season. Against SRH in a low-scoring thriller, he scored an impressive 42 off 25 balls before contributing with the bat against KKR and Gujarat Titans, denting their progress in the tournament. Although he played 10 games for the Mumbai Indians across a couple of seasons earlier, his breakthrough in the cash-rich league came during IPL 2025.

