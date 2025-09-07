/Asia Cup 2025: Jitesh Sharma likely to get nod in Playing XI, Sanju Samson to settle for a place on bench - Report

The Indian cricket team will kick start its Asian Cup 2025 campaign on Wednesday (Sep 10) as they face hosts UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament, which will serve as the build up for the 2026 T20 World Cup, will have huge implications on India’s Playing XI. Ahead of the tournament, reports have emerged that India could use Jitesh Sharma as a wicketkeeper option ahead of Sanju Samson, which will likely accommodate vice-captain Shubman Gill in the Playing XI.

Jitesh over Sanju?

According to a report from prominent cricket website Espncricinfo, Jitesh will be ahead in the pecking order considering he makes place for vice-captain Gill. Samson, who is preferred in the opener’s slot or in No.3 place, could have to settle for a place on the bench as his inclusion will see either of Shubman Gill or Tilak Varma miss out from the Playing XI.

Also, Jitesh Sharma has played in the No.6 position for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a position he is used to playing. However, that is not the case for Sanju, who has only preferred to play in the top order. His inclusion could also mean India could afford to drop Rinku Singh, as he Jitesh can play in the pitch-hitter’s role and bring Tilak Varma at No.3.

What will be the best combination?

In case Samson is dropped, then India will most probably open with Abhishek Sharma and Gill with Tilak Varma at No.3 followed by captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jitesh Sharma. Jitesh will be the side’s wicketkeeping option.

India’s Predicted Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav/Harshit Rana