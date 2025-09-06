From Jasprit Bumrah to Shaheen Afridi, 5 pacers to watch out for in upcoming Asia Cup 2025

From Jasprit Bumrah to Shaheen Afridi, here is a look at the top five pacers to watch out for in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. This list also includes Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana.
Indian star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, is the player to watch for India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. So far, in 70 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 89 wickets at a bowling average of 17.74.
Afghanistan's left-arm pacer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, can be the key fast bowler for Afghanistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Farooqi has represented Afghanistan in 46 T20Is and took 57 wickets at a bowling economy of 6.80.
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman can be a crucial player for his team with bowl in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. In T20Is, Rahman has played 113 matches and took 142 wickets at a bowling economy of 7.30. His bowling tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and three four-wicket hauls.
Known for his unique action, Matheesha Pathirana, can be the main bowler to watch for Sri Lanka in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. So far, Pathirana has played 19 T20Is and took 30 wickets at a bowling average of 16.13.
Pakistan's star pacer, Shaheen Afridi, also features on this list. With his swing bowling and extra pace, Afridi can be the game changer bowler for Pakistan in the upcoming T20I Asia Cup. In T20Is, Afridi has played 84 matches and took 107 wickets at a bowling economy of 7.80.
It will be interesting to watch how he will lead the pace bowling department of Pakistan's team in the Asia Cu 2025.